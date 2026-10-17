/Ranbir Kapoor visits North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, offers prayers

The festival of Durga Puja has kicked off, and like every year, celebrities have started stepping out to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. One of the most famous celebrity pandals is Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal hosted by the Mukherji family, where stars from the entire tinsel town arrive to seek blessings.

This year's celebrations mark the 80th edition of the puja, a long-standing Mukerji family tradition. Like every year, Kajol, her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and other members of the Mukerji family came together to kick off the festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor visits North Bombay Durga Puja pandal

On Saptami, actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to seek blessings. Ahead of the release of his most-anticipated film Ramayana: Part 1, Kapoor stepped out to seek blessings. Dressed in a crisp white ethnic kurta-pyjama, Kapoor looked dashing as he posed for the shutterbugs, who cheered loudly for the actor.

Several photos and videos of the actor from the pandal have now taken the internet by storm.

For the night outing, the Ramayana actor looked dashing in a red ethnic kurta with golden embroidery paired with white straight pyjamas. In the videos, he was seen shaking hands with the shutterbugs and greeting people who were excited to see him and had arrived at the pandal.