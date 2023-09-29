Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser out, fans love the power-packed visual treat

Trust Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon to turn up the heat when they are together in a film. Pooja Entertainment released the teaser for their upcoming Ganapath sequel and fans are wild with the crazy first look video from the film.

With top-notch visual effects, an epic scale, and an engaging storyline, fans are excited for Ganapath which promises to engage the action lovers.

Recently, Jaccky Bhagnani revealed that he has spared no expense in bringing a world-class cinematic spectacle to the audience.

The result is a teaser that not only excites but also leaves viewers in awe of the visual grandeur.

The film, Ganapath: A Hero is Born is helmed by Vikas Bahl and features a power-packed ensemble cast, including Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch the Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser here:

On the eve of the teaser release, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious projects, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience."

Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

