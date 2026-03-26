/Harry Potter and Philosopher's Stone teaser: New magical era, New generation! First look at new trio, Professor Snape and many more

After much anticipation, the makers finally unveiled the teaser for the first season of the upcoming Harry Potter television series. The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, has revealed several characters, including the trio, Professor Snape and Hagrid.

Teaser of Harry Potter and Philosopher's Stone

The teaser of the highly anticipated show begins with Dursley's home and Uncle Vernon sitting at the kitchen table. The next scene shifts to Harry Potter crying in his room, which is inside a cupboard under the stairs. With the traumatic childhood at his uncle's home, the teaser showcases also some never-before-seen moments which will be brought to the screen for the first time.

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Be it Harry's time at muggle school, meeting with Hagrid, being tormented by his cousin Dursley, entering the magic school, making friends and dealing with a bunch of bullies. This new Harry Potter television show is packed with 90s nostalgia, and with the blend of Hans Zimmer's music score, it is definitely worth waiting for.

Netizens who had been eagerly waiting for the show's update gave their views. One user wrote, ‘As long as Dumbledore says calmly, “Harry, did you put your name in the Goblet of Fire?' it will be a wonderful series.’ Another user wrote, "My brain is replacing the faces of the original actors in every scene. Watching this will be a very strange experience." “THIS CHRISTMAS, I'll be in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending that I don't exist,” wrote the third user.

All about Harry Potter series

The upcoming Harry Potter series is based on J.K. Rowling's novels of the same name. It is written and executively produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.