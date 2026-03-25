/Harry Potter set has ‘serious security’ after actor receives death threats: 'It can get scary in places'

Actor Paapa Essiedu, who is set to play the role of Severus Snape in the upcoming HBO adaptation of the series, has revealed that he received death threats following his casting. After the shocking revelation, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that the production has a serious security in place.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Essiedu revealed that he received racist messages after his casting was announced, including threats saying, ''Quit or I’ll murder you”

Speaking to Variety, Bloys addressed the death threats, saying,''With all actors on any kind of big IP shows — and this is obviously one of those where you’ve got, you know, passionate fans, people with a lot of opinions — it can get scary in places.”

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He continued: “So for any show like that, we anticipated it and tried to have training, you know, best practices in terms of social media and how to handle it. And obviously, we’ve got a serious security team. So unfortunately, it was something that we thought might happen and we just try to be as careful as we can.”

In the same interview, he also revealed that the team has not yet cast the role of Voldemort.

Paapa Essiedu on receiving death threats over his Harry Potter casting

Essiedu is set to step into the shoes of the late Alan Rickman to play the iconic role of Snape in the show.

After his casting was announced, the actor received significant backlash, with some people objecting to his casting in a character that was originally written as white in the J.K. Rowling books.

Getting a rude and recist critism, Eddiedu said that he got the threatheing messages

Speaking about the threats on social media, Essiedu said, “I’ve been told, 'Quit or I’ll murder you'...It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, 'I’m going to come to your house and kill you.' So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered…That could age badly!”

"But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job," he said. "Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me

emotionally," he said.

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