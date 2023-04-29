Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is pregnant! Actress expecting first baby with husband Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright, who played the iconic role of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, is expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture of her baby bump and penned a sweet note to announce the happy news.

In a brown sleeveless dress, she is seen posing next to her partner in front of a picturesque mountain view in the now-viral Instagram post.

"We're having a baby!" the caption read. "So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life."

Expressing how excited she is to start a new chapter in her life, the 32-year-old penned, "Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they're coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright) From Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films, to James Phelps, who played Ginny's brother Fred Weasley in the franchise, several celebrities penned congratulatory notes for Bonnie. Fans too were delighted to hear the happy news.

Bonnie tied the knot with Andrew in March last year in an intimate ceremony. Revealing the same on Instagram at the time, she wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of my life, (blue heart emoji) thanks to my husband!!"

On the work front, the actress was last seen as Nell in the 2018 film A Christmas Carol. She also recently featured on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

