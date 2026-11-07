/Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on split rumours with Travis Barker: 'It is not true'

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, were recently in news for their alleged breakup with reports claiming that they are living separately and heading for a divorce. The speculation prompted Kourtney to address the claims in the November 5 episode of The Kardashians, which recently aired.

Kourtney Kardashian addresses split rumours with Travis Barker

In the recently aired episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney addressed speculation surrounding her marriage to Travis Barker. While catching up with her friend Simon Huck, she said her publicist had told her about a magazine report claiming that she and Travis were living separately and heading for a split. Kourtney said she was not worried because she knew the claims were untrue.

She said, “(My publicist) wrote to me this morning. She is like, ‘The magazine is saying that you and Travis don’t live together anymore and you are splitting up.’ I go, ‘Tell them to print it.’ Just see what happens. They know it is not true.”

According to Kourtney, the speculation appears to have gained traction after a TikTok creator shared a video making claims about the couple's relationship. She dismissed the content as fabricated and questioned why people were quick to believe such stories.

Calling it a “dumb video,” she added, “They know they saw a dumb TikTok of someone who makes up fabricated stories ... And people believe it! It’s so bizarre.”

Kourtney also shared an update about her life with Travis, revealing that the couple were renovating a home.

About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis are among Hollywood’s most celebrated couples. They were reportedly longtime neighbours and close friends before their relationship turned romantic. Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara in May 2022, followed by a larger celebration in Portofino, Italy.