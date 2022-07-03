Travis Barker is 'much better’ after 'life-threatening' pancreatitis, wife Kourtney calls it emotional week

Fews days after Travis Barker's emergency hospitalisation, the Blink-182 drummer is giving a health update. The 46-year-old needed medical help after severe stomach pain, later it was revealed that he was suffering from pancreatitis.



Now, after suffering from severe life-threatening pancreatitis, the drummer has himself shared a health update to all his worried fans and revealed that he's ''currently much better''.

Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker’s reason for hospitalisation revealed



“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote via Variety. “I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp [a tissue growth] removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”



After Travis, his wife Kourtney also shared a statement and opened up about Barker’s health. Calling it a ''Scary and emotional week'' Travis wrote.



''Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” Kardashian wrote. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of us your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in may at Portofino, Italy



On the work front, Barker is currently working on his unscripted show titled 'Inked and Iced', which will follow the drummer’s latest business with Dr Tom Connelly aka "diamond dentist."