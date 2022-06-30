Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker’s reason for hospitalisation revealed

Travis Barker was recently taken to hospitalised after severe stomach pain. Now the cause of the pain has been revealed and as per TMZ, he was taken to the hospital for pancreatitis. The 46-year-old star was accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, to the hospital on Tuesday morning. The reason behind admitting Barker was unknown at that time. TMZ’s report suggests that doctors believe the drummer’s condition was triggered by a colonoscopy. A close source in the family revealed that the musician had recently gone through a procedure. "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney," a source told the outlet.

Travis Barker was later shifted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the United States. Pictures showing Barker lying on a stretcher outside the hospital with Kourtney by his side went viral on social media.

The musician’s pancreas, as per TMZ’s report, has inflammation and has symptoms including nausea, intense stomach pain, and vomiting.

He and Kardashian tied the knot in Portofino, Italy last month, and their wedding was shown on Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’. The couple got engaged last October. Barker, without giving any more context, had on Tuesday morning tweeted "God save me". It's unclear if his tweet was related to his hospitalisation or his upcoming song with Machine Gun Kelly, which also has the same title.

No statement has been released by Barker's family yet.

In 2018, Travis was hospitalised with blood clots in his arms and had also suffered a staph infection and cellulitis, earlier. It's a bacterial infection that causes swelling, inflammation, and pain. The drummer in a 2008 plane crash survived third-degree burns on most of his body parts.

Meanwhile, his daughter Alabama Barker, 16, late Tuesday posted a message on Instagram saying, "Please send your prayers." However, she later deleted the post.

On the professional front, Barker is currently working on an unscripted series named Inked and Iced, which is said to follow the drummer’s latest business venture with Dr Tom Connelly, who is also known as the "diamond dentist." The series features celebrities and musicians going through high-end diamond dental implants and, at the same time, getting full-body tattoos under anaesthesia.

The musician was a part of the all-star band at Oscar’s 2022, featuring music director of the show Adam Blackstone, pianist Robert Glasper and percussionist and singer Sheila E.