Fashion, food & Kisses! Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's dreamy Intalian wedding

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney 43 and Travis, 46 got hitched in a dreamy wedding ceremony at a castle in Portofino. For the fairytail wedding, Kourtney was looking breathtaking in a mini dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The corseted dress was custom made and her huge vail took all attention. She took the glam up, with the sheer gloves and a huge & high hair bun. Talking about her makeup, she kept it simple yet glamourous. Meanwhile, Barker was looking dapper in a black and white suit.

(Photograph:Twitter)