Fashion, food & Kisses! Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's dreamy Intalian wedding

Not one, not two, but three! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved that they are surely a one-of-kind couple as they tied the knot for the third time. After two simple and low-key weddings, this wedding was the official and we expect the last one, also.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney 43 and Travis, 46 got hitched in a dreamy wedding ceremony at a castle in Portofino. For the fairytail wedding, Kourtney was looking breathtaking in a mini dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
The corseted dress was custom made and her huge vail took all attention. She took the glam up, with the sheer gloves and a huge & high hair bun. Talking about her makeup, she kept it simple yet glamourous. Meanwhile, Barker was looking dapper in a black and white suit.
Till death do us part
The luxurious wedding comes after a week they got legally married in Santa Barbara, California, USA. The ceremony was a low key affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. The couple shared the good news on their Instagram handle with the monochrome pictures and captioned it as, ''Till death do us part."
Momager!
Momager Kris Jenner for whom age is just a number was looking stunning in a beige colour dress with frills detailing. Emotional Jenner, who would have worked hard in the wedding, walked her eldest daughter down the aisle.
Matching to the theme!
Only Kardashian's known how to slay with their unique sartorial choicses. Matching to the traditional christian wedding, both Kim and Khloe look was decked up in gothic style fashion. Talking about Kim, she fluanted her blonde hairs in a sheer black colour body hugging dress. She accesorised her look with the black choker that had a dramatic cross pandent and her little bag just added more drama to her look.
Meanwhile, Khloe showed up wearing a giant gold headpiece like a Sun and was wearing sheer black dress.
Sensational!
Talking about Kylie and Kendall's wedding dress, they both were looking sensational in Dolce Gabbana's similar flower body-hugging dress as Kylie choose to go with silver colour while Kendal opted for a peach one. Kylie added drama with her half hair bun, meanwhile Kendall flaunted a mushy bun.