In pics: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged! A look at their wild relationship

That’s Amore! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed vacation in Italy a few months back and posted some blazing photos of themselves making out on a boat. The pictures, shared by Kardashian shows her in a tiny black bikini, with her arms wrapped around Barker's neck and her lips firmly pressed to his.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The love stairs
Kourtney Kardashian showed Travis Barker some love! The reality star shared a sultry pic from their trip to Cabo San Lucas in which the Blink-182 drummer is kissing her neck as she stares into the camera, looking hotter and happier.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Desert love
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker always manages to turn up the heat with their passionate kiss moments. One of the couple's steamy kiss moments come when they were on a romantic getaway in the Utah desert.
In the middle of a desert, the drummer held the 42-year-old beauty in his arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist and kissed passionately.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anywhere with you
Travis Barker shared the set of photos from the Utah getaway, including one showing the pair kissing on a wire bridge, he captioned the picture, ''Anywhere with you."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kourtney's birthday kiss
Travis Barker made Kourtney's 42nd birthday extra special! Marking her birthday, he shared the series of PDA filled snaps and a very intimate video.