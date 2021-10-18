In pics: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged! A look at their wild relationship

After months of PDA-packed romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. As Travis made Kourtney his 'forever' love, a look back at their 10 months' wild relationship. 

That’s Amore!

That’s Amore! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed vacation in Italy a few months back and posted some blazing photos of themselves making out on a boat. The pictures, shared by Kardashian shows her in a tiny black bikini, with her arms wrapped around Barker's neck and her lips firmly pressed to his.

The love stairs

Kourtney Kardashian showed Travis Barker some love! The reality star shared a sultry pic from their trip to Cabo San Lucas in which the Blink-182 drummer is kissing her neck as she stares into the camera, looking hotter and happier.

Desert love

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker always manages to turn up the heat with their passionate kiss moments. One of the couple's steamy kiss moments come when they were on a romantic getaway in the Utah desert.

In the middle of a desert, the drummer held the 42-year-old beauty in his arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist and kissed passionately.

Anywhere with you

Travis Barker shared the set of photos from the Utah getaway, including one showing the pair kissing on a wire bridge, he captioned the picture, ''Anywhere with you." 

 

Kourtney's birthday kiss

Travis Barker made Kourtney's 42nd birthday extra special! Marking her birthday, he shared the series of PDA filled snaps and a very intimate video. 

