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Two weekend mass shootings in South Africa leave 17 dead – What we know

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 14:09 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 14:09 IST
Two weekend mass shootings in South Africa leave 17 dead – What we know

Representative image. Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

Story highlights

Two mass shootings in South Africa have left 17 people dead in Pretoria and KwaZulu-Natal, prompting police investigations. No arrests have been made and the motives remain unclear.

Police in South Africa said on Monday (Nov 16) that they were investigating two mass shootings that left 17 people dead during the weekend. In one of the shootings, which happened in a township west of the South African administrative capital Pretoria, at least nine people, including three women, lost their lives. In another shooting in KwaZulu-Natal province, eight people were killed.

In Jeffsville, an informal settlement in Pretoria’s Atteridgeville township, police found the victims shot dead inside a shack late Sunday (Nov 15). The motive behind the shooting has not been established yet. No arrests have been made.

In the second incident, which happened in KwaZulu-Natal province, eight people were shot dead inside a vehicle outside the town of Pietermaritzburg on Sunday night.

South Africa is among countries with one of the world’s highest murder rates, with an average of about 60 per day.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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