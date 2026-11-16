/Two weekend mass shootings in South Africa leave 17 dead – What we know

Police in South Africa said on Monday (Nov 16) that they were investigating two mass shootings that left 17 people dead during the weekend. In one of the shootings, which happened in a township west of the South African administrative capital Pretoria, at least nine people, including three women, lost their lives. In another shooting in KwaZulu-Natal province, eight people were killed.

In Jeffsville, an informal settlement in Pretoria’s Atteridgeville township, police found the victims shot dead inside a shack late Sunday (Nov 15). The motive behind the shooting has not been established yet. No arrests have been made.

In the second incident, which happened in KwaZulu-Natal province, eight people were shot dead inside a vehicle outside the town of Pietermaritzburg on Sunday night.