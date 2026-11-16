/Iran refuses IAEA inspections of nuclear sites until war 'permanently ends'

Iran will not permit inspections of nuclear facilities damaged in the 2026 war with the United States until the war has permanently ended, said Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in an interview on Sunday. The remarks came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a nuclear watchdog, urged Tehran to take steps toward resuming inspections, which have been partly suspended since last year.

"We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran's conditions are met and the war has permanently ended," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said. He claimed that the IAEA is planning to visit Iran's nuclear facility to assess the "effectiveness of American weaponry".

Speaking to state media, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, said the country remains in a state of war, and the affected facilities have yet to be secured.The refusal leaves the UN nuclear watchdog without a way to check the sites. The IAEA lost access to the damaged facilities during the US-Iran conflict, so it cannot independently verify their condition or the status of nuclear material there.