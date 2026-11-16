/Iran refuses IAEA inspections of nuclear sites until war 'permanently ends'

Iran will not permit inspections of nuclear facilities damaged in the 2026 war with the United States until the war has permanently ended, said Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in an interview on Sunday. The remarks came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a nuclear watchdog, urged Tehran to take steps toward resuming inspections, which have been partly suspended since last year.
"We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran's conditions are met and the war has permanently ended," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said. He claimed that the IAEA is planning to visit Iran's nuclear facility to assess the "effectiveness of American weaponry".
Speaking to state media, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, said the country remains in a state of war, and the affected facilities have yet to be secured.The refusal leaves the UN nuclear watchdog without a way to check the sites. The IAEA lost access to the damaged facilities during the US-Iran conflict, so it cannot independently verify their condition or the status of nuclear material there.
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The position hardens a stance Tehran has held since last year's strikes. In June 2025, a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which the United States later joined, saw Washington bomb nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Iran then suspended IAEA access to the sites hit in that war, and the agency later withdrew its remaining inspectors from the country.
Tehran has previously said inspections at damaged sites are not on the table. In June, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said there was no plan for agency inspections of the damaged facilities, rejecting US Vice President JD Vance's statement that discussions on inspectors' return could begin within days. President Donald Trump separately said Iran had agreed to the highest level of nuclear inspections. IAEA inspectors visited the Bushehr nuclear power plant in September, but have not gained complete access to other nuclear sites targeted by the US: Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.