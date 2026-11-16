/Keralam CM VD Satheesan wins internet with salute to young NCC cadet

The internet is melting over the video of Keralam CM, VD Satheesan, returning a salute to a young NCC cadet. The interaction took place during the inauguration of the Jeeva-Suyathra Mission, a road safety program held at Ernakulam Town Hall. The video has since gone viral, drawing applause from netizens.

A young NCC cadet approached the Chief Minister at the stage with a potted plant to welcome him. After handing it over, she salutes him. Satheesan was busy placing the plant on the table in front of him, does not notice it at first. When he realises she is still standing at salute, he gets up and returns it, his startled expression visible in the footage.

Users on social media said the moment showed that holders of high office should return respect as well as receive it. Many comments hailed the CM's reaction as refreshingly unpretentious.

Satheesan, who took office in May after the Congress-led UDF returned to power, has become a regular presence in viral content. He earned the "Pookie CM" tag from Gen Z users after a widely shared expression at a press conference.