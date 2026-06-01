/After ties with Epstein, it is revealed Bill Gates was accused of over 20 affairs in divorce filings: Report

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has been working to clean up his reputation, as a report suggests that he has stylists working on his outfits before he wears them. The idea is to resemble beloved children's show host Mister Rogers (a character in an educational children's television series hosted by Fred Rogers), according to the Wall Street Journal. Microsoft employees told the outlet that his clothes are tested on a custom lookalike mannequin. His stylists want him to look smart, calm and approachable. WSJ reported that stylists keep a selection of neutral colored crew and V-neck sweaters, button-down shirts, slacks and extra glasses at an off-site building. His wardrobe is picked from these choices every week. The final outfits are approved by a senior staff.

Bill Gates and his name in the Epstein Files - Report claims he admitted to affairs with two Russian women

This comes after Bill Gates was named in the Epstein Files released in January this year. The documents by the Department of Justice (DOJ) consist of an email written by Epstein to himself, in which he mentioned that Gates had an affair with Russian girls and contracted a sexually transmitted disease. He reportedly planned to secretly give his then-wife, Melinda Gates, antibiotics. The billionaire has rubbished all these reports. However, WSJ reported that the 70-year-old confessed to having two affairs with Russian women mentioned in the Epstein Files at a private town hall meeting with employees of the Gates Foundation. This gathering is internally referred to as "BG Unplugged", and his admission left everyone shocked. WSJ further claims in the report that his divorce files allege that he had at least 20 affairs.

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Bill Gates talked to Gates Foundation staff about Epstein Files controversy