SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), IPL 2024 finalists, will not have Travis Head available for the upcoming season. The news comes on the retention deadline day, November 17, ahead of the mini-auction on December 16 in Goa. Head has decided to skip IPL 2027 because of a packed international calendar, which includes a potential World Test Championship (WTC) final, an away Ashes, and the ODI World Cup as well. The franchise is learned to have accepted Head's request, meaning there will be no Travishek (Travis Head - Abhishek Sharma) at IPL 2027.

No Travis Head for SRH in IPL 2027

Head has decided to skip IPL 2027 to manage his workload ahead of a packed international calendar and has informed SRH of his decision, reported ESPNcricinfo. SRH had retained Head ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction for INR 14 crore, which will be added to SRH's purse for the auction on December 16 once the league ratifies the release. SRH was the second team for which Head played in the IPL, after appearing in 10 matches for RCB across IPL 2016 and 2017.

Head's IPL record for SRH

Head has been instrumental in reinventing opening batting for SRH along with Abhishek Sharma. In 43 matches played for the franchise, he has scored 1,351 runs at a strike rate of 176.14 and an average of 32.95, along with nine fifties and one hundred.

In 2024, he scored 567 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 191, 374 runs at a strike rate of 162 in IPL 2025, and 410 runs at a strike rate of 170 in IPL 2026.