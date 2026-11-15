/Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal 'peace to her hysteria'; reveals how he helps her balance work and life

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Katrina Kaif often talks about her work life after embracing motherhood. Speaking about her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, the actress recently revealed how he helps keep her grounded while she juggles multiple responsibilities. From managing her entrepreneurial ventures and acting career to navigating marriage and motherhood, Katrina said Vicky’s constant support helps her find balance amid the demands of her busy life.

Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal helps her manage work-life balance

During a conversation with CNBC-TV18 alongside Nykaa co-founder Adwaita Nayar, Katrina opened up about her relationship with Vicky and how she is balancing her new responsibilities after embracing motherhood.

Katrina revealed that Vicky often reminds her to take a break from work and put her phone down. She also spoke about her passion for her professional commitments.

She said, "You cannot count the hours. There is one person who keeps counting them, and that’s my husband, who keeps telling me to put my phone down. But when you are passionate about something, you don’t count the hours or look at the clock. There are days when we find ourselves discussing work even on Sundays."

Also Read: Katrina Kaif takes subtle dig at online trolls over postpartum weight gain

Katrina Kaif calls Vicky 'peace to her hysteria'

Katrina also opened up about balancing her roles as an actor, entrepreneur, wife and mother. She admitted that managing everything can sometimes leave her stressed and overwhelmed, but said that she is learning to give herself the time and space needed to find the right balance.

“You’re an actor, a businesswoman, a wife, a mother. I’m gonna allow myself the time and the space to figure out how to balance everything together. And to also go easy on yourself if you can’t get it right. You do have moments where you’re frazzled at the end of the day, and you’re full of stress. But my husband, I have to say, is also incredibly supportive. He’s the peace to my hysteria. It’s been a wonderful journey so far," she added.

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The conversation about the two actors lit after Katrina said on the Koffee with Karan couch that she and Vicky would look good together. Soon after, rumours began circulating that the actors were in a relationship. They had first met in 2019 at an awards show and later attended a party hosted by Karan Johar.

After keeping their relationship private, the two tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Katrina gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced his birth through a joint social media post and largely kept their son away from the public eye.

However, on Diwali 2026, Katrina and Vicky surprised fans by sharing the first photograph of Vihaan. The family celebrated the festival in coordinated traditional outfits, with Katrina in a yellow ensemble, Vicky in an ivory-and-yellow kurta, and their son in a cream outfit paired with a yellow jacket. Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, "Our brightest Diwali yet… ❤️✨ Wishing everyone love, light and happiness."