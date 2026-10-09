/Katrina Kaif takes subtle dig at online trolls over postpartum weight gain: ‘Be your own biggest cheerleader’

In recent weeks, Katrina Kaif has been a talking point among netizens as she faced scrutiny over her postpartum weight gain after her appearance at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. Days later, Kaif addressed the conversation around beauty standards and self-care at an event in London celebrating the anniversary of her beauty brand, Kay Beauty.

Katrina Kaif breaks her silence on postpartum weight-gain trolling

On October 8 (Thursday), Katrina Kaif was in London to celebrate the anniversary of her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. During a conversation with influencers at the event, the actress took an indirect dig at the trolls, saying that online narratives should not let anyone’s opinions shape their self-worth.

Also Read: Khushbu Sundar defends Katrina Kaif amid postpartum weight gain trolls

She said, "I think we really need to be careful about letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and inner value because there are so many opinions out there. If you start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”

Katrina also spoke about how criticism can affect personal decisions. She said that paying attention to every public opinion could stop a person from moving forward in life. Urging everyone to be their own cheerleader, Katrina Kaif added, "There are times when the world is going to celebrate you, and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader."

"There are times when you are acing everything in life, and other times when you can't get anything right. There are times when you are looking and feeling the best version of yourself, and other times when you are on a journey to get there. I think it's good to wear it all lightly and not to take yourself too seriously," the Welcome star added.

Katrina Kaif faces criticism over her postpartum weight gain

In September 2026, Katrina Kaif faced online criticism and trolling over her postpartum weight gain. The backlash began after she made a public appearance with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

After days of online backlash, several of her co-stars came forward to defend the actress. Salman Khan defended her during Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, questioning why new mothers are unfairly targeted for natural body changes after pregnancy.

Kaif’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-star, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar, also publicly defended her after she faced online body-shaming and criticism over her weight.