/435 House seats, 35 Senate races: The numbers behind US midterms 2026

The 2026 US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, will determine the balance of power in Congress during the second half of President Donald Trump's term. With all 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for election, Republicans and Democrats are preparing for a crucial political contest. The outcome will influence legislation, congressional investigations, government spending and the Trump administration's ability to advance its agenda. From the Senate majority and the number of seats needed to change control to billions of dollars in campaign fundraising and spending, these 10 numbers explain the scale and stakes of the battle for Congress.