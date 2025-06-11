/Trump has a new 'enemy': Anyone who calls it 'artificial intelligence'. Here's what we wants instead

US President Donald Trump has opened another front in his campaign to reshape commonly used terminology, warning that people who continue to describe technologies such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude as ‘Artificial Intelligence’ could find themselves on his enemies list. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the White House “considers anyone that uses the term, ‘Artificial Intelligence,’ as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, ‘Super Intelligence,’ THE ENEMY!”

The warning came slightly more than a week after Trump signed an executive order instructing executive branch agencies to begin using ‘super intelligence’ instead of artificial intelligence, a move that followed a White House lunch with prominent technology leaders including Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai and Dario Amodei. Trump’s terminology push also comes after his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly, where he said the US totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme for regulating AI. He also said the technology would be hereinafter officially called super intelligence” because “use of the word artificial makes intelligence fake.

“It makes it sound fake, and it is not fake. It's actually amazing,” Trump said. The president had already floated alternative names for the technology in a Truth Social poll, asking users to choose between ‘Super Intelligence’, ‘Superior Intelligence’, or ‘Extreme Intelligence’. Trump’s latest demand comes as public concerns over AI, data centers and the technology industry's growing influence have become increasingly visible in opinion polling.

A Quinnipiac University survey of 1,032 registered voters conducted late last month found that 73 per cent opposed the building of an AI data center in your community. Opposition extended across party lines, with 55 per cent of Republicans also expressing opposition. The survey also found that 79 per cent of respondents believed safety should take priority over keeping the United States at the forefront of AI development. Trump's approval numbers on AI were also weak. Only 25 per cent approved of his handling of the technology, while 58 per cent disapproved. Meanwhile, 71 per cent said they would be more likely to support a candidate favoring stricter guardrails on AI. That included 52 per cent of Republicans and nearly three-quarters of independents.

A separate Fox News survey of 1,211 registered voters conducted in September found that 37 per cent viewed AI favorably, compared with 60 per cent who viewed it unfavorably. The resulting net rating of minus 23 represented a deterioration from minus 11 in April and minus 9 in July. The Fox survey also showed Democrats holding a 14-point advantage over Republicans on the question of which party voters trust to handle data centers. Among voters opposed to data centers being built anywhere, Democrats led the generic congressional ballot by at least 19 points.