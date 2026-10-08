/Trump says US won’t attack Iran before midterm elections in November

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States ⁠is having productive discussions with Iran and will ⁠not attack the country before US midterm congressional elections in November.

“We ‌are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“We will ⁠not be ⁠attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be ‌held in the United States on November 3rd,” Trump ‌said.

He said Iran is in very bad condition, both economically and militarily, and the US blockade of ⁠Iranian ports remains in full force and effect.

Trump added that oil is flowing through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz in record numbers of barrels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's post came at a crucial time as several US media outlets reported on Thursday that he was considering new strikes on Iran before the midterm elections. The reports had led to an increase in the crude oil price.

Brent crude, the international standard, was up to $105 a barrel, about a 4% increase from Wednesday close, before Trump's post on social media. Brent dropped to $103 a barrel after Trump’s post.

Iran reviewing US reaction to peace proposal: Araghchi

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed on Thursday that negotiations with the United States are continuing through intermediaries. Araghchi said Tehran is reviewing Washington’s response to an Iranian proposal described as a “seven-day plan.”

Speaking to the Students News Network, an official news agency, after attending a funeral ceremony in Tehran on Thursday, Araghchi said, “The negotiating process is still continuing, and, through intermediaries, messages are being exchanged.”

He said Iran had presented its proposal and had subsequently heard the US position in response.

“We presented our plan, which was the plan referred to as the seven-day plan. We heard the Americans’ views in response. We are now reviewing them.”