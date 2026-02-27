/Nigeria govt rolls out 30-day NNPC petrol discount, insists it is not a subsidy

For motorists and commercial drivers in Nigeria, who have watched petrol sit above the N1,350 mark for months, Thursday brought an announcement with a clock attached.

The Federal Government will offer a 30-day discount on petrol supplied by NNPC Limited, with priority for public transport operators nationwide. Taiwo Oyedele, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, announced it at a press briefing in Abuja on fuel prices and subsidy questions.

Oyedele was firm about what the measure is not. He said it is not a return to petrol subsidy, because the government will let NNPC sell the product at cost for the period. He described the 30 days as “the first instance,” which leaves open the possibility of an extension, though none was announced.

The discount is one part of a wider plan as Oyedele said the government is negotiating a ceiling of N1,350 per litre on the landing cost of petrol. He clarified that this is a cap on the product’s cost before other charges are added, not the expected pump price. He added that the ceiling would be reviewed monthly, with the figures published for transparency.

Under the proposed arrangement, if costs climb above the ceiling, refiners and importers would absorb the difference upfront and recover it later when market conditions ease. Oyedele called this neither a subsidy nor price control, but a tool for managing volatility. His reasoning, in his own words, was that a steady price beats one that swings up and down.

The minister said existing interventions had not done enough to shield households and businesses from high fuel and transport costs. NNPC recently cut its Lagos price by N5 to N1,355 per litre, which, with Rivers, is the cheapest on its list. Abuja is at N1,370, while Yobe is highest at N1,435. Other recent reports put petrol at about N1,370 to N1,450 per litre in different locations, and some areas higher.

However, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar rejected the 30-day discount, saying the temporary intervention will not provide lasting relief from high fuel, transport and food costs. He asked what happens once the 30 days end, arguing that Nigerians would return to the same fuel prices, transport fares and food costs. He also questioned why the discount is limited to NNPC stations. In his words, Nigerians need lasting relief, not a countdown to the return of hardship, describing the measure as a “panic-driven publicity stunt. Nigerians have also expressed divergent views on the developing story on social media.

Whatever the politics, the numbers will decide how this lands. Brent crude climbed back above $107 a barrel on September 28, after dipping below $100 on hopes of