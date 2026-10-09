/Arizona congressional candidate claims she was sexually assaulted while repairing signs

Arizona congressional candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia has said she was sexually assaulted in a parking lot while repairing campaign signs late at night in her district. Greene-Placentia, a Democrat, told the Phoenix New Times that she was knocked unconscious during the alleged attack in Sun City, a Phoenix suburb, on August 14. She said she regained consciousness to find a man on top of her.

The candidate said she did not immediately contact police. She filed a report with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office approximately two weeks after the alleged incident. Her Republican opponent, Abraham Hamadeh, called on authorities to investigate the allegations. In a statement, he urged officials to investigate these serious allegations thoroughly, including finding all possible camera footage of the time and place.

"No American should become a victim of a crime in their own community," said Hamadeh, who is seeking a second term in office. Greene-Placentia said she initially felt 'embarrassed' and ‘just wanted to forget' about the incident. She ultimately decided to speak publicly because she wanted to advocate for other victims of sexual assault. The congressional candidate said she regularly discusses her commitment to fighting for Arizonans while campaigning. She told the Phoenix New Times, "I didn't feel like I could keep saying that if I weren't also fighting for women that are victims of sexual assault."

Greene-Placentia said she withdrew from public life for two days after the alleged attack. She stayed in an apartment away from her husband and missed a campaign event. According to the Phoenix New Times, her husband, campaign staff and others close to her noticed changes in her behavior after she returned. Greene-Placentia said she did not seek medical treatment after the alleged attack and did not undergo a sexual assault examination.

She also said her memory of the incident was incomplete. According to the New York Times, she did not get a clear look at either of the two alleged assailants but described them as white men. The candidate told the Phoenix New Times that one of the alleged attackers may have referred to her political affiliation while using a misogynistic slur, although she said she could not be certain.