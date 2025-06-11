/Russia president Putin promises to 'do everything' to help settle Middle East conflict as US-Iran negotiations stall

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (October 8) and pledged to do everything within Russia’s power to help bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to Russian news agencies. "We are ready to do everything that is in our power to contribute to the settlement of this situation," Putin said before a regional summit in Turkmenistan. He added that Iran had made real efforts to end the war since US-Israeli attacks started on February 28.

Putin also highlighted what he described as the ‘positive evolution’ in relations between Moscow and Tehran. Russia and Iran have strengthened their diplomatic and military ties since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022. The two countries have increasingly relied on one another amid mounting geopolitical tensions and pressure from Western nations. Putin and Pezeshkian arrived on Thursday evening in Avaza, a resort on the Caspian Sea, where they are attending a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), an organization bringing together several former Soviet republics.

The two leaders most recently met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan in September. Ukraine and Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of providing Russia with Shahed drones and short-range missiles for use in its military campaign in Ukraine. At the same time, Russia has faced accusations of providing targeting data to Iran for attacks against US interests in the Middle East.