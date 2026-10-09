/Man shot during encounter with federal agents in New York, ICE reportedly involved

A man was shot on Thursday during an interaction with federal law enforcement agents in New York City, according to police, with US media reports suggesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were involved in the incident. The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that a shooting involving federal agents occurred in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx at approximately 4 pm.

"At around 4:00 pm today, there was a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx," the NYPD said. "The NYPD was not involved in the incident and was not on scene at the time of the shooting," it added. News outlets reported that ICE, the federal agency responsible for enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, was conducting an operation when the shooting took place. New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for transparency regarding the incident. In a post on X, she said she expected federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

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New York Immigration coalition demands investigation

Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition, criticised the incident and called for an investigation into the shooting. "This incident is another reminder of the unchecked, rampant violence ICE has been spreading throughout our communities," Awawdeh said. “We demand an immediate investigation into the shooting, the release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE agents who used excessive force.”

The shooting comes amid heightened scrutiny of ICE operations across the United States. The agency has been involved in several high-profile shootings this year, including incidents in Minneapolis that resulted in the deaths of two US citizens and triggered angry protests.