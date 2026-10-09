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Man shot during encounter with federal agents in New York, ICE reportedly involved

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 04:52 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 04:52 IST
Man shot during encounter with federal agents in New York, ICE reportedly involved

Protesters gather near the scene where a man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during an operation in the Bronx Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A man was shot during an encounter with federal agents in New York's Bronx, with US media reporting that ICE was involved in the incident

A man was shot on Thursday during an interaction with federal law enforcement agents in New York City, according to police, with US media reports suggesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were involved in the incident. The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that a shooting involving federal agents occurred in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx at approximately 4 pm.

"At around 4:00 pm today, there was a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx," the NYPD said. "The NYPD was not involved in the incident and was not on scene at the time of the shooting," it added. News outlets reported that ICE, the federal agency responsible for enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, was conducting an operation when the shooting took place. New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for transparency regarding the incident. In a post on X, she said she expected federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

New York Immigration coalition demands investigation

Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition, criticised the incident and called for an investigation into the shooting. "This incident is another reminder of the unchecked, rampant violence ICE has been spreading throughout our communities," Awawdeh said. “We demand an immediate investigation into the shooting, the release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE agents who used excessive force.”

The shooting comes amid heightened scrutiny of ICE operations across the United States. The agency has been involved in several high-profile shootings this year, including incidents in Minneapolis that resulted in the deaths of two US citizens and triggered angry protests.

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New York is a Democratic stronghold and one of several US cities that restrict local police from assisting federal authorities with immigration enforcement. Authorities have yet to provide a full account of the circumstances surrounding Thursday's incident, and further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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