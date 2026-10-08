/From Kramatorsk buses to Yandex fire: Russia-Ukraine war in the last 48 hours

Russia-Ukraine war intensifies with deadly strikes in Pryluky and Kramatorsk, fresh drone barrages across Ukraine and a fire at a Yandex data centre in Russia.
The Russia-Ukraine war saw a sharp escalation over the past 48 hours, with deadly missile and drone strikes across Ukraine and retaliatory attacks inside Russia. At least 78 people were killed and 215 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine in recent days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (Oct 8).
On October 7, Russia launched 130 drones and 48 cruise missiles, along with ballistic missiles, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. Ukrainian forces said they neutralised 117 drones, 39 cruise missiles and five ballistic missiles. Zelensky said Russia had fired about 70 missiles during the barrage.
A Russian missile struck a five-storey residential building in Pryluky, in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, killing 22 people, including five children. More than 50 people were injured. The attack came amid a wider barrage that also damaged energy, industrial and residential infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions.
On October 8, two civilian buses were hit in the frontline city of Kramatorsk, killing at least 30 people and injuring 18, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attack drew accusations that civilians had been deliberately targeted. Zelensky said the attack “will not go unanswered”.
Russia launched another 142 drones overnight into October 8, with Ukraine’s Air Force saying 126 were shot down or suppressed. Impacts were recorded at seven locations, while debris fell at four others. Kyiv, already facing energy disruptions, remained among the areas under sustained aerial pressure.
A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at a Yandex data centre in Sasovo, in Russia’s Ryazan region. Yandex said the facility stopped operating entirely and warned some services could be unavailable. Ukrainian official Andriy Kovalenko claimed responsibility, writing: “Two can play at this game.”
The latest attacks underline how the war is increasingly reaching civilian infrastructure, energy networks and technology facilities. Kyiv faces worsening power disruptions as winter approaches, while Russian sites far from Ukraine’s border are also being targeted. The escalation comes amid a diplomatic stalemate, with both sides continuing long-range strikes.