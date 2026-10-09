/Air India, Air India Express increase fuel surcharge on domestic, international flights amid rising ATF costs

Air India and Air India Express have revised fuel surcharges on domestic and select international flights amid a fresh rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. The new charges will apply to bookings made from October 9, with the amount varying according to the route and sector.

Air India Express will apply the revised surcharge to bookings made from 0000 hours IST on October 9, while Air India will implement it for bookings made from 1100 hours IST on the same day.

“ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months amid geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets. The latest increase has pushed up airline operating costs, with fuel accounting for a substantial share of overall expenditure,” Air India said in a statement.

“The revised fuel surcharge will partially offset the higher fuel costs while allowing the two airlines to continue their services across their networks,” the airline added.

Check new domestic fuel surcharge

The revised one-way domestic surcharge will depend on the distance travelled. Passengers flying less than 500 km will pay Rs 400, while routes between 501 km and 1,000 km will attract a Rs 600 surcharge.

For flights covering 1,001 km to 1,500 km, the charge will be Rs 850. Routes between 1,501 km and 2,000 km will carry a Rs 1,200 surcharge, while the same Rs 1,200 charge will apply to flights covering more than 2,000 km.

The airlines have also revised fuel surcharges on select international routes. The charge will be $55 for West Asia and the Middle East, $135 for Europe including the UK, $210 for Australia and $215 for North America.

The airlines said the surcharge will help cover part of the additional fuel expenses as they continue operating their networks.

The latest move comes shortly after IndiGo brought back its fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights from October 6, 2026. Its surcharge ranges from Rs 375 to Rs 10,000, depending on the route and sector.

Akasa Air has also introduced a fuel surcharge on domestic services and revised the existing charge on international routes. The changes took effect from 00:01 hours on October 9, 2026, with the surcharge ranging from Rs 375 to Rs 2,500.

ATF prices rise again

Fuel remains one of the biggest expenses for airlines and can account for up to 40% of their operating costs. ATF prices have increased again amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Domestic ATF prices stood at Rs 115 per litre in June before dropping to Rs 110 in July. They then rose to Rs 115 per litre in August and reached Rs 121 per litre on September 1.