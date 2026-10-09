/Fastest-growing Asian economies in 2026: Who tops the chart? Where does India rank?

Uzbekistan occupies fifth place in the 2026 ranking, with real GDP growth forecast at 7.0%. The Central Asian economy is among three entries in the list tied at the same projected rate, alongside Tajikistan and India. Its position underlines the presence of Central Asian countries among the faster-growing economies in the region. Investment, private consumption, services and industrial activity contribute to the broader growth story across Central Asia. Uzbekistan's forecast is equal to India's 7.0% projection and higher than the forecasts for China, Indonesia and Singapore in the same comparison. The ranking is based on projected growth, not economic size.