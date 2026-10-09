/Fastest-growing Asian economies in 2026: Who tops the chart? Where does India rank?

Asia's fastest-growing economies in 2026 ranked by GDP growth forecasts as per Visual Capitalist. Taiwan leads at 11%, followed by Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam. Scroll down to see where India stands
Asia's economic outlook in 2026 presents a diverse picture of growth, with technology exports, manufacturing, investment and domestic demand supporting economies across the region. According to the Asian Development Bank's September 2026 outlook, developing Asia and the Pacific is forecast to grow by 5.0% in real terms in 2026. Visual Capitalist's ranking compares 18 selected Asian economies using their projected real GDP growth rates. Taiwan tops the list at 11.0%, followed by Kyrgyzstan at 8.9% and Vietnam at 7.8%. India, meanwhile, is forecast to grow by 7.0%, placing it sixth in the ranking.
Taiwan ranks first among the 18 selected Asian economies, with real GDP growth forecast at 11.0% in 2026. Its projected expansion is 2.1 percentage points higher than that of second-placed Kyrgyzstan. Strong demand for semiconductors and other technology products, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence, is a major driver of Taiwan's economic momentum. AI-related demand from the United States has also supported exports. However, the outlook is not uniform across industries, with traditional sectors such as textiles and plastics benefiting less from the technology boom. Taiwan's 11.0% forecast makes it the clear leader in this ranking.
Kyrgyzstan ranks second in the 2026 Asian economic growth table, with a real GDP growth forecast of 8.9%. The Central Asian economy sits behind Taiwan but ahead of Vietnam, giving it one of the strongest projected expansion rates among the economies included in the comparison. Its position also highlights the contribution of Central Asia to the region's broader growth picture. Across Central Asian economies, investment, private consumption, services and industrial activity are among the factors supporting expansion. Kyrgyzstan's forecast is 2.1 percentage points below Taiwan's 11.0%, but it remains substantially higher than the 5.0% growth forecast for developing Asia and the Pacific.
Vietnam ranks third among the selected Asian economies, with real GDP growth projected at 7.8% in 2026. Its growth outlook is supported by manufacturing, exports and domestic demand, as the country continues to develop its role as a major production hub. Vietnam's forecast places it 1.1 percentage points below Kyrgyzstan and 3.2 percentage points below Taiwan. It is also ahead of India, whose growth rate is forecast at 7.0%. The country's position among the top three illustrates the importance of Southeast Asian manufacturing and trade in the regional economic picture. The figures are forecasts rather than final annual results.
Tajikistan ranks fourth in the selected Asian economies ranking, with a projected real GDP growth rate of 7.0% in 2026. The country shares this forecast with Uzbekistan and India, although Tajikistan appears ahead of both in the published ranking. Central Asian economies feature prominently in the upper portion of the list, reflecting the region's contribution to Asia's economic expansion. Investment, private consumption, services and industrial activity are among the drivers supporting growth across these economies. Tajikistan's forecast matches India's 7.0% projection and is 4.0 percentage points below Taiwan's leading 11.0% estimate.
Uzbekistan occupies fifth place in the 2026 ranking, with real GDP growth forecast at 7.0%. The Central Asian economy is among three entries in the list tied at the same projected rate, alongside Tajikistan and India. Its position underlines the presence of Central Asian countries among the faster-growing economies in the region. Investment, private consumption, services and industrial activity contribute to the broader growth story across Central Asia. Uzbekistan's forecast is equal to India's 7.0% projection and higher than the forecasts for China, Indonesia and Singapore in the same comparison. The ranking is based on projected growth, not economic size.
India ranks sixth in the Visual Capitalist comparison, with real GDP growth forecast at 7.0% in 2026. The projection places India level with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which occupy fourth and fifth positions in the published ranking. Investment demand and resilient services exports are identified as important supports for India's growth outlook. Although India is placed below Taiwan, Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam, its forecast remains above the 5.0% outlook for developing Asia and the Pacific. The ranking measures the rate of projected economic expansion rather than the overall size of a country's economy, making India's sixth-place position a comparison of growth rates.
Bhutan ranks seventh among the 18 selected Asian economies, with real GDP growth projected at 6.5% in 2026. The Himalayan kingdom sits just below the group of economies forecast to expand by 7.0% and above Georgia and Turkmenistan, both projected at 6.3%. Its forecast is also higher than the 5.0% growth outlook for developing Asia and the Pacific. Bhutan's position adds to the diversity of the ranking, which includes economies of different sizes and development profiles across South, Central and Southeast Asia. The figure represents the projected annual growth rate used in the Asian Development Bank-based comparison.
Georgia ranks eighth in the 2026 Asian economies growth ranking, with a real GDP growth forecast of 6.3%. The country is tied with Turkmenistan, which shares the same projected rate and sits immediately below it in the published list. Georgia's forecast places it below Bhutan's 6.5% but above Mongolia's 5.7%. Its position demonstrates how the ranking includes economies across several subregions, rather than focusing exclusively on the largest Asian markets. The comparison uses projected real GDP growth rates, which adjust for price changes, to assess the pace of economic expansion. Georgia's 6.3% figure is a forecast, not a final result.
Turkmenistan ranks ninth in the published ranking, with real GDP growth forecast at 6.3% for 2026. It shares the same projected growth rate as Georgia, which is placed eighth. The Central Asian country is positioned below Bhutan's 6.5% forecast and above Mongolia's 5.7%. Turkmenistan's place in the list contributes to the strong showing of Central Asian economies in the upper half of the ranking. More broadly, the regional growth outlook reflects a mix of investment, consumption, services and industrial activity, although the balance differs by country. These figures represent forecasts for 2026, rather than confirmed annual economic growth.
Mongolia completes this gallery's top 10, with real GDP growth forecast at 5.7% in 2026. It ranks tenth among the 18 selected Asian economies, below Georgia and Turkmenistan at 6.3% and above Indonesia at 5.2%. Mongolia's projection is 0.7 percentage points higher than the 5.0% growth forecast for developing Asia and the Pacific. Its position shows that the economies featured in the top 10 span a broad range of countries and growth rates. While the leading three are Taiwan, Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam, Mongolia remains among the first 10 economies in this particular forecast-based comparison.