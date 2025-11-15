LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 13:42 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 13:42 IST

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs. This list also includes AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli (India) - 194 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 194 innings

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 202 matches and 194 innings.

He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between India and New Zealand in 2017.

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 205 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 205 innings

AB de Villiers, known for his attacking batting style, features second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 205 innings and 214 matches.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 217 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 217 innings

The star Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list, taking 224 matches and 217 innings to achieve this milestone.

Sourav Ganguly (India) - 228 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly (India) - 228 innings

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, also features on this list. He took 228 innings and 236 matches to achieve 9000 runs in ODIs.

Ganguly achieved this milestone during an ODI match between India and Australia in 2004.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 235 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 235 innings

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar is the fifth quickest to reach 9000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved this milestone in 242 matches and 235 innings.

