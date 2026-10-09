/Premier League: Haaland wants Manchester City to 'try to enjoy the situation and win the game'

Erling Haaland said Manchester City must "stick together" in uncertain times after being found guilty of over 100 charges of breaking Premier League financial rules. City face a severe points penalty or even expulsion from the Premier League after an independent commission found they used "sham" commercial contracts to inflate revenue and cut costs by over £900 million ($1.2 billion) between 2009 and 2018. Haaland did not join City until 2022 but it is the current squad that could bear the burden of any sanction.

Premier League leaders City return to action for the first time since the guilty verdict was revealed at Liverpool on Sunday.

"We have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game," Haaland told the club's website.

"We have to stick together, and we have to spread the love to each other.

"So yeah, stick together, enjoy the ride and smile."

Haaland signed a contract until 2034 last year, but his future is likely to depend on the severity of any sanction.

The Norwegian has scored 169 goals in 205 games for the club and also shone in spearheading his country's run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Europe's top teams would be lining up for the 26-year-old should City face dropping out of the Premier League or even a prolonged spell without Champions League football.

"I care a lot about City, I have to say," added Haaland, whose father, Alf-Inge Haaland, also played for the club.

"I care a lot about the fans because I'm a fan myself -- I feel with them as well."

- Maresca trusts club 'completely' -

City manager Enzo Maresca echoed Haaland's call for unity.

"Personally, I'm very calm, to be honest," Maresca told City's website.

"The club has been quite clear. We trust completely the club. We understand the noise but the focus for us is just what we can control and we can control just the football side.

"We need to be all together. I said many times the reason why this organisation in the last 15 years was top was because from the owner, the CEO, the sporting director, the manager, players, fans, they are all on the same page. And this is fantastic."

City have made a perfect start to the Premier League season, winning all of their opening five games, with Maresca insisting the mood among his squad is "fantastic" following a lengthy international break.

"The players are excited for the next two games," he said.

"But especially they are excited because in this moment we are top of the league. The players are just focused on that.

"They know what we can control is the football side –- they are not worried at all about different things."