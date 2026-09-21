/Pakistani RJ apologises for commenting on Katrina Kaif's postpartum weight after Salman Khan hits back at trolls on Bigg Boss 20

There has been an uproar over Katrina Kaif’s postpartum weight gain with people speaking against her and in support of her. As trolls pointed out about her weight gain during a recent public appearance, there were many who came in support of the actress, including Bollywood star Salman Khan. The superstar lashed out on trolls in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 which he hosts. Following his remarks, a Pakistani RJ who had trolled Katrina over looks apologised on social media.

Pakistani RJ apologises to Katrina Kaif

Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris, who had trolled Katrina over her post-pregnancy weight gain following her appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, issued a public apology after Salman Khan called out trolls for targeting the actress on Bigg Boss 20.

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Ejaz shared a video and wrote, "SORRY KATRINA KAIF, From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned it yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I'm also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine."

In the video, Waris can be heard saying, “I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn't have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn't have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don't know in what flow I said those things in the recording. I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words.”

He added, "I am really sorry, Katrina Kaif, if my words have hurt you and sorry to everyone whose heart broke because of my reel. I know I said this in a very casual way without any intention of body shaming, but I don't know in what flow I said those words. My words would have hurt, but my intention was never to body-shame. Keep rocking, Salman and Katrina."

Waris stated he felt a burden in his heart as people across the globe were calling him out. He said he was not afraid of being labelled scared after the backlash, and added he was strong and genuinely apologetic.

He also called Katrina the "superstar of India". He later turned off the comments on his post.

What did the RJ say about Katrina Kaif’s look?

Earlier, while reviewing the "best looks" of couples at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the RJ body-shamed Katrina over her post-pregnancy weight gain. The event was attended by almost the entire Bollywood.

His comments did not sit well with most; Pakistani actor Ali Zafar also criticised his remarks and came out in support of Katrina.

What did Salman Khan say?

Katrina gave birth her son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. The Ganpathi event was her first public appearance since the baby’s arrival.

Slamming trolls for body-shaming Katrina after her pregnancy, Salman questioned why people comment on the actor's weight and appearance when she has recently become a mother on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. He said, “Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight” (everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant). The actor had added that Katrina would get fit again when she returned to films. He also said Kaif should be allowed to spend time with her family.