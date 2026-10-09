/Flydubai flight attack: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar to receive Israel's highest civilian bravery award for saving 174 lives

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who fought off an attack by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 passengers and crew members, will receive Israel’s highest civilian bravery honour. Machchhar is set to receive the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his actions during the incident. The pilot was seriously injured after his co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly attacked him with a crash axe inside the cockpit. Despite suffering serious injuries and losing a significant amount of blood, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door.

His actions allowed Israeli passengers to enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker, preventing what could have been a major disaster. Machchhar is currently recovering at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the award would be presented to the Indian pilot once he had recovered sufficiently. "Alongside the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar's sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe. Once he regains his strength, it will be my privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism," he said.

India's Ministry of External Affairs also provided an update on Machchhar's condition Speaking at a biweekly press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 7, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy was maintaining close contact with Machchhar, his family, medical team and authorities in the UAE. “Captain Machchhar is in a hospital in Abu Dhabi. We have kept you updated on his health condition. Our Embassy in the UAE has been in regular touch with him, his family, local and hospital authorities. He is recuperating well, responding well and his health is improving,” Jaiswal said.

The Indian Embassy had also issued an update on Tuesday, saying Machchhar was continuing to recover. “Captain Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health. The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors and local authorities, extending all possible assistance. We thank everyone for their prayers and wish him a speedy recovery.”