/A Love Other Than Yours: Why infidelity tempts people on screen and in real life

Korean drama A Love Other Than Yours has triggered an intense debate about infidelity, love, and attraction. Even though the show isn't climbing the rating charts, it is something people are clearly talking about. The reason is its plot. The story is about the male lead, Namgung Ho and the female lead, Lee Mi-do, who have been in a relationship for 10 years. The sparks have fizzled; the heart doesn't flutter as it used to. They haven't been intimate for months and are pretty much dragging the relationship.

They break up, but eventually get back together, get engaged and start talking about marriage. But at the same time, they are also attracted to other people. Mi-do is being pursued by a lawyer, while Namgung's co-worker is clearly attracted to him. There is tension, sparks, and a buzz everywhere.

Viewers are divided about the story, with some accusing the show of glorifying cheating. But others say it portrays a dark reality no one wants to see. Being attracted to someone new despite being in a steady relationship or marriage is not uncommon. The urge to pursue something outside the boundaries of what is right can feel intense and exciting.

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The temptation for alternate intimacy

In the show, Tae-seung, the second male lead, kisses Mi-do in a drunken and vulnerable state. He then proposes a no-strings-attached arrangement, telling her "he could give what her boyfriend can't", offering a prospect that could come across as exciting to someone who has not felt that way in a long time.

Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Sr. Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says "an affair is less about one person suddenly becoming irresistible and more about already looking for something, sometimes without even consciously knowing it." This could be "validation, excitement, the feeling of being desired again, or an emotional connection that they feel they have lost somewhere along the way."

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager of Gleeden India, an extramarital dating website, says people in these cases are attracted to the novelty and the prospect of exploring alternative intimacy. "A clandestine love life can trigger feelings of excitement and anticipation, but novelty, validation, fantasy and emotional stimulation all play a role" in such relationships. Notably, the 2026 Gleeden–IPSOS research found that 64 per cent of participants admitted committing infidelity, emotionally and/or physically.

Bhattacharya adds that there is something "psychologically powerful" about being new to somebody. "A new person does not know your irritating habits, your unfinished responsibilities, your family tensions or the arguments you have had for years. They are meeting a version of you that is often more spontaneous and more carefully presented," she says, and all this works in favour of an alternate bond.

The thrill of uncertainty and the forbidden

Exploring novelty also creates fresh anticipation, something very different from what they experience in daily life. "That anticipation of a message, the excitement of seeing someone's name appear on your phone, wondering when you will meet again, not knowing exactly where the relationship is going, all of this can create a genuine psychological rush," Bhattacharya says.

The person might not even look forward to an actual conversation or action, but could be triggered merely by the anticipation. "Sometimes the waiting becomes more exciting than the actual interaction. A secret message can carry an emotional charge that an ordinary conversation at home simply does not. There is uncertainty, there is discovery and, sometimes, there is the knowledge that what you are doing is forbidden," says Bhattacharya.

This makes an ordinary attraction feel extraordinary, leading the other person to assume a special place. Feeling the rush and excitement might be normal, but what one does with it is what matters.

Biology can influence attraction; novelty can intensify excitement. But what you do with the feeling is a whole other story. You may notice someone attractive. You may enjoy their attention. You may even develop feelings for them without intending to. The question is what happens next. “Attraction is often involuntary. Boundaries are not.”

Why extra-marital dramas set people talking

Mi-do isn't interested in having an affair with Tae-seung, but when they come face to face with each other, the tension is electrifying and undeniable. It feels like the FL will lean in for that kiss, or give in to the energy and spark. She seems to be battling a tussle inside her. She wants to be true to her original relationship, but also appears to be attracted to him. So while she hasn't been unfaithful, barring that one kiss, her mind and heart seem to be going up against each other.

The ML is also feeling a pull towards the second female lead, who has been attracted to him since the first episode, through no fault of his. This push and pull that the main couple is feeling with other people has divided viewers. Some are of the view that there is clearly some level of infidelity going on. Many others say this is simply something many adults go through, and should not be labelled cheating.

There is a certain charm to such shows because "fiction allows us to experience the emotional temptation without paying the real-life price."

Bhattacharya says, "Infidelity is dramatically powerful because it sits at the intersection of desire and responsibility. The audience keeps wondering, 'What will they choose?' And perhaps that is what makes these stories uncomfortable as well as exciting. They quietly make us examine our own boundaries."