/Thai Actors Fourth Nattawat, Gemini Norawit face racism accusations from Indian fans over viral Bollywood act

Thai actors Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit have found themselves at the centre of an online controversy after a short clip from a Thai variety show drew criticism from Indian viewers. The controversy has also revived wider criticism among some fans about the portrayal of Indian culture in Thai entertainment.

What happened in the viral clip featuring Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit?

In the viral clip Gemini tried to communicate the clue, Fourth began making exaggerated movements involving his head, neck and arms. He also appeared to use dance-like gestures while attempting to figure out the answer. At one point, he referenced the Bollywood song “Dhoom Machale”. Gemini could be seen laughing and applauding during the exchange.

The 15-second clip quickly circulated on social media, where viewers began debating the way Indian culture had been represented.

Reaction of Indian viewers to viral clip of Thai actors

The particular segment of Thai actors was accused of the portrayal being racist or culturally insensitive. Other viewers and fans defended the pair, arguing that it was a harmless, light-hearted moment from a variety show game with no malicious intent, and noted that Fourth has previously expressed appreciation for Indian culture (such as wearing henna).

One user wrote, "and the same Thai's will take this Indian copied dance from their CCP masters.

Another user wrote, "What fourth, pond and Gemini did was racist and disgusting, but some Indians using it as an excuse to be so homophobic, transphobic, and xenophobic are full of s***s and Repulsive."

"There's a diff btwn a common man being racist n a massive celebrity of a country openly making fun of culture that also in current time not few years back disappointed with fourth as a khunoo myself", wrote the third user.

All about Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit

Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul is a 21-year-old Thai actor, singer, and model signed under GMMTV and Riser Music. He rose to fame as Gun in My School President (2022), Li Ming in Moonlight Chicken (2023) and Tanrak in Ticket to Heaven (2026). He frequently works and tours alongside Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak (known as the Gemini Fourth duo). Fourth serves as a brand friend for Louis Vuitton and owns the clothing label Nu Mo Ne.

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Gemini Norawit, aka Norawit Titicharoenrak (nicknamed Gemini), is a popular Thai actor, singer, and model signed under GMMTV and Riser Music. He rose to fame playing Tinn in the hit series My School President (2022) and Heart in Moonlight Chicken (2023), alongside his frequent on-screen partner Fourth Nattawat.