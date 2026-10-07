/Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler Kom files defamation case against boxer amid Bigg Boss 20 appearance

Amid Mary Kom’s stint on Bigg Boss 20, her former husband, Onler Kom, has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against the boxer. The suit reportedly stems from comments made by Mary that Onler claims were disparaging and damaging to his reputation.

Mary Kom’s husband files defamation case against her

The case was registered under section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deals with defamation, Hindustan Times reported.

The provision allows for a punishment of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both, in case of conviction. The next hearing in the matter is reportedly scheduled for November 19, 2026.

What did Onler Kom say?

The legal proceedings come from comments Mary allegedly made about Onler during a television appearance and subsequently on other public platforms. "Onler had been considering legal action ever since Mary made disparaging statements against him on a TV show and later on other platforms as well," a source said, as quoted by HT.

Onler has confirmed that he is pursuing the case. "I have a strong case. I have faith in the judicial system of India. The matter is sub judice, so I won’t comment any further," Onler said.

A source further claimed, "Initially, he thought he would let it go because he only wanted to live peacefully. But his family and friends also started asking him if any of those allegations were true. He is now seeking an apology and damages from Mary Kom for what he believes were baseless allegations because he has been haunted and hounded by these false allegations."

What Mary Kom had alleged about her former husband

According to reports, she had alleged that money earned through her boxing career was misappropriated and claimed that loans were taken in her name without her consent.

Mary also alleged that her property had been mortgaged and that certain assets were transferred to Onler’s name without her proper approval.

Onler has denied the allegations. He has also made counter-allegations regarding Mary’s conduct during their marriage.

About Mary Kom and Onler’s relationship

Mary Kom and Onler reportedly met in Delhi in 2000, and got married in 2005. The ex-couple share three sons, including twin boys, and later adopted a daughter in 2018.

Onler, who had a background in football, reportedly stepped away from his sporting career to focus on managing the family.

Mary, meanwhile, went on to establish herself as one of India’s most accomplished boxers, winning six world championships and an Olympic bronze medal.