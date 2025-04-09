Olympic champion Mary Kom who got married back in 2005 to Karung Onkholer aka Onler is reportedly going through a difficult phase in her personal life. As per reports, the couple have been living separately for a while now amid divorce rumours.

Troubles surfaced after Mary's husband, Onler suffered defeat in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections. According to reports, the couple had spent close to $23 million for their campaign, but the defeat left them weary.

As per report in Hindustan Times, Mary has moved to their Faridabad house with all of her four children, while her husband moved to a house in Delhi.

"Mary moved to Faridabad with their (four) children, while Onler has been living in Delhi with some family members," a source close to the development was quoted saying. "Their differences escalated after the elections. Mary was reportedly unhappy about the financial losses - around INR 2-3 crores - incurred during the campaign and (the fact) that he lost."

Trouble in paradise?

The report further suggests that Onler was not keen in entering the political arena but only agreed to contest elections on Mary's request.

"It was Mary's idea. He didn't want to contest and had warned her that Manipur's political landscape was volatile at the time," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying. "After the defeat, things worsened. Their usual marital disagreements turned serious, and Mary moved into her Faridabad house with the kids."

However, there has been no official communication on the matter from the couple.

Meanwhile, a boxer, on the condition of anonymity, revealed something shocking. He was quoted saying, "The separation rumours about Mary Kom and Onler might not be just rumours. No one knows the reason for sure, though. Everyone whispers about Mary ma'am being in a relationship with another boxer's husband. Speculation has been fuelled further by her recent Instagram posts featuring him as her business associate."

(With inputs from agencies)