The golf major season is official ready to kick off with Augusta Masters - year's first of four majors - set to be played from April 10-13 Before the major starts, however, one tradition had to be followed - the Champions Dinner on Tuesday (Apr 8)- served in honour of last year's winner Scottie Scheffler.

What was Augusta Masters Champions Dinner 2025 Menu?

Just like in 2023, cheeseburgers sliders were served Scottie-style along with firecracker shrimps for appetizers. The third option available for the members before the first course could be served was Papa Scheff's Meatball and Ravioli Bites.

For the first course, Scheffler served Texas-style chili - another zingy item served two years after spicy tortilla soup in 2023.

Commenting on it, 1979 Masters winner Fuzzy Zoeller said: "It was a five-alarm fire. I had to call the fire department to blow it out," as reported by BBC.

For the main course, the choice was offered between blackened redfish or cowboy ribeye with most of the members picking up the latter.

A warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream for the dessert completed the menu of this year's Master Champions dinner.

Out of 35 chairs, 32 were occupied while three remained vacant. Among the former champs who missed the dinner were Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and Sandy Lyle.

Woods had missed the famous dinner for the second time since 2021 and this is the 26th consecutive time that the Masters champions dinner went without full capacity.

Why Tiger Woods didn't attend the Champions Dinner?

“We were putting our jackets away and the guys said that Tiger still can’t put weight on his foot,” Charles Coody said about Woods’ achilles injury as reported by BBC. “They said his weight tolerance just isn’t there to climb up those stairs.”