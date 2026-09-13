/Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom’s team responds to backlash over women athletes remark

Mary Kom has been making headlines since entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, with the boxing champion offering viewers a glimpse into a side of her personality away from the ring. However, one of her recent conversations on the reality show has now sparked a debate outside the house. After her remark faced backlash, her team stepped in with a clarification and apology.

Mary Kom's team has responded to the backlash of her comments in Bigg Boss 20

The controversy emerged during a conversation between Mary Kom and fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer. While discussing Indian women who have made a mark in sports, Qazi brought up tennis star Sania Mirza and badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Mary then shifted the conversation towards her own achievements in boxing. Her comments, particularly her assertion about her own accomplishments, were interpreted by some viewers as suggesting that other Indian women athletes had achieved less than her.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He mentioned tennis star Sania Mirza and badminton player Saina Nehwal, saying, “Hamare yahan sports mein kaun kaun ladki ne kamal kiya hai., Sania Mirza also did great. Sania Nehwal (Which girls have achieved greatness in sports here? Sania Mirza did a great job, as did Saina Nehwal. " Mary Kom, however, cut in before he could finish and said, “Lekin mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya (But no one achieved what I did)."

Clips from the conversation subsequently circulated online, prompting criticism from viewers who felt that the achievements of other prominent Indian women athletes should not be diminished while celebrating Mary's career.

Mary Kom's team's response

Team Mary Kom stepped in with a clarification and apology from her official account. The statement read, "We apologise if Mary’s words were misunderstood. There was never any intention to demean or compare the journey with that of another athlete. Mary has immense respect for every athlete who represents India and gives their heart and soul to the sport.”

He further added, "Every journey is unique, every achievement matters, and every medal makes India proud.”