/Panchayat Season 4 trailer out: Chaotic Phulera gears up for elections

It is election season in the village of Phulera, and things are heating up. The trailer of the highly anticipated Panchayat season 4 dropped on Wednesday, and from the looks of it, the new season is going to be a battle between two warring groups for the coveted seat of head of Panchayat.



Panchayat is considered as one of the most beloved comedy-drama series in India. Season 4 is getting an earlier release—premiering on June 24.

Panchayat trailer

The trailer for Panchayat’s latest season offers a hilarious sneak peek into the turf war brewing between two spirited frontrunners—Manju Devi and Kranti Devi. With rally songs, lofty pledges, and lots of fanfare, the village turns into a buzzing battleground. As both camps race to outshine and out-scheme the other, Phulera transforms into a carnival of chaos. And while the smiles are wide and slogans louder, behind the scenes, it's all about planting whispers, questioning each other’s “values,” and throwing just enough shade to keep things spicy. With foot-tapping, desi anthems setting the mood, the trailer promises viewers a full-blown rural ruckus—packed with humor, drama, and the electrifying chaos of Phulera’s fiercest showdown yet.



Season 4 returns with fan-favorite characters portrayed by a stellar ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.



Chandan Kumar, creator and writer of Panchayat Season 4, shared, “Writing Panchayat has been a journey of deep discovery and gratitude. What makes this series special is how each season unfolds organically, building naturally on the one before it while still leaving room for the journey to continue. Our effort remains to keep the narrative fresh, by introducing new characters and dynamics, while ensuring it stays true to the emotional rhythm of Phulera. The story evolves in a way that feels both grounded and engaging.

With Season 4, the world of Panchayat takes on richer dimensions through its wholesome narrative and evolving character relationships. Collaborating with Prime Video and TVF has allowed this world to grow in meaningful ways, always with creativity at its core. It’s been a joy to shape this universe, and I’m excited for audiences’ reaction when the series premieres on Prime Video on June 24.”

Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, said, "Portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters on screen today. Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists, making the narrative all the more compelling. The trailer offers a peek, but trust me – what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises."

Watch the trailer here:

Jeetendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv ji, shared, “Panchayat is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups, and viewing preferences. Its humour, charm, and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon, and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences. Working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming—there’s mutual trust and a shared love for storytelling that really shines through. This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera. The trailer gives a fun peek into the new dynamics at play, and I’m truly looking forward to how audiences respond to the next phase of this beloved journey.”

Panchayat Season 4 will premiere on June 24 on Prime Video.