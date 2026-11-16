/Prince William and Kate arrive in Mumbai for Earthshot Prize, set to meet PM Modi

Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in India on Monday morning for a three-day visit. The Royal couple will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit. This is William and Catherine’s first official overseas trip together in four years.

The couple’s visit is mostly related to the Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William, which awards five 1.3 million USD prizes for the best solutions to the biggest climate challenges.

"The princess is enormously proud of what the prince has achieved with Earthshot and is really looking forward to being alongside him for what is one of the most important moments in his year," said a spokesperson for the royals. "She's seen it develop into something truly remarkable and is excited to experience first-hand just how far it has come."

The meeting with PM Modi was a late addition to the royals’ itinerary after he confirmed he would be back in India from a scheduled trip to the Philippines in time to see them.

They will fly from Mumbai to New Delhi for the meeting on Wednesday.

The couple last met Modi on their official visit to India in 2016.

"For the Prince, it represents another significant engagement as he continues to take on a growing role on the international stage," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. "We've seen him increasingly support the UK's diplomatic relationships through his overseas engagements, and this meeting will provide an opportunity to build on those connections at the highest level."

Prince William and Princess Catherine in Mumbai

As the couple arrived in Mumbai on Monday, they shared posts on social media. Prince William wrote, "India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country."

William shared this post Instagram Photograph: (Instagram)

There was also a post that featured different shots of Mumbai city.

The royals will carry out a number of engagements in Mumbai related to the environment, cricket, young families and the Bollywood film industry.

About the Earthshot Prize Awards

Some of the biggest stars from all over the world will be attending the Earthshot Prize awards night this year. Hosted by Karan Johar, the 2026 Awards Night will take place in Mumbai on November 17, 2026.

Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor, and Simone Ashley will join the Awards Night host, Karan Johar, and Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha, along with 5,000 distinguished guests in Mumbai, for a historic celebration of environmental leadership.

During the ceremony, five innovations will be announced as winners of the million-pound prizes.