/Dhanush once thought Mammootty was 'rude', reveals how his perception of the Malayalam superstar changed

South Indian cinema stars Dhanush and Mammootty are set to share screen space in the upcoming thriller OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram. However, this is not the first time the two actors have worked together on screen. They previously starred in the Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, which was released 13 years ago.

As the two stars reunite on screen after more than a decade, Dhanush has revealed that he once thought Mammootty was rude and needed time to understand the Malayalam superstar’s sense of humour.

Dhanush recalls his first impression of Mammootty

At the pre-release event for OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram, held in Chennai, Dhanush praised Mammootty, saying, “Mammootty sir means thug life; thug life means Mammootty sir.”

Explaining his remark, Dhanush said the veteran actor never gives straightforward answers. He recalled a funny exchange in which Mammootty responded to a simple question with his trademark wit.

He said, “He will never give normal answers. I once asked him, ‘How are you doing, sir?’ He replied, ‘How do you think I am?’ When I said he must be good, he replied, ‘In that case, I must be.’”

The Tere Ishq Mein actor also recalled his brief experience working with Mammootty in the 2013 Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, in which he made a cameo appearance. He admitted that their short interactions initially led him to judge the veteran actor as rude.

“I watched a few of his interviews to understand him better. I was very curious. Our brief interactions there made me think he was quite rude. I didn’t get an opportunity to work with him after that,” Dhanush added.

However, Dhanush’s perception changed when he got the opportunity to work with Mammootty again after more than a decade. He revealed that spending time with the veteran actor helped him understand his personality better.

“Three days after meeting him, I realised that he is such a sweet, humble, grounded and generous person. His sense of humour is unbelievable,” he said.

The two actors previously shared screen space in the 2013 Malayalam comedy film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, directed by Thomson K. Thomas. The story revolves around two brothers, Raja Raja Kammath and Deva Raja Kammath, who run a food business and find themselves caught up in a series of comic situations.

About OM

OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood is an upcoming pan-Indian action thriller written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film brings together Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in a story set against the backdrop of the illegal red sandalwood trade in the forests of Andhra Pradesh.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the film explores crime, the exploitation of forest resources and the challenges law enforcement agencies face in tackling organised smuggling networks. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 20 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.