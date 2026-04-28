/'I don’t know!' Mammootty refuses to comment on Vijay's political career

Are celebrities not thrilled with Vijay's political debut? Tamil superstar Vijay has stepped into politics and is contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). While his political entry has become a nationwide talking point, superstar Mammootty’s refusal to comment on it has recently grabbed attention.

Mammootty’s reaction comes after Kamal Haasan also declined to comment on Vijay’s political move.

Mammootty refuses to comment on Vijay’s political career

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The Bramayugam actor, who never shies away from sharing his views, chose not to comment on Vijay’s entry into politics.

Currently busy promoting his film Patriot, co-starring Mohanlal and Nayanthara, Mammootty recently had a brief interaction with the media at an airport.

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In the viral video, the actor is seen walking out of the airport, where several paparazzi asked him about Vijay’s entry into politics.

“How do you view Vijay’s entry into politics?” the person asked. Asking him to repeat the question, the actor said, “Onnume theriyatha (I don’t know).”

However, when the person insisted and asked again, the actor repeatedly said that he didn't know.

When Kamal Haasan refused to comment on Vijay's political entry

Haasan, who has his own political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has also chosen not to comment on Vijay. For the unversed, he has not contested in this year’s

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In March, when asked about Vijay contesting from Perambur, to this, he replied, “Why do I care? I have my own work to focus on.”

Referring to his upcoming film KH x RK with Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar, the superstar said, “Shooting will begin only after the elections. I have my political work, and I also have to act in the film.”

Although, recently, Haasan condemned the leak of Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan.

Vijay is contesting in the elections

Amid the Jana Nayagan controversy, ranging from delays to leaks, Vijay has remained focused on his political campaign. In the election, he has contested from two constituencies: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East.