/Tragedy on Dept Q set: Crew member dies after being seriously injured

A tragic incident has occurred on the set of Netflix series Dept Q. Filming on the second season of the hit show had recently wrapped in Edinburgh, Scotland, when a crew member was seriously injured.

On Nov 12, the police were called to the show's set at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh, Scotland, after the unidentified man was seriously injured.

In a statement, Left Bank Pictures, the production company that produces the show, says, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew,” a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected.”

The man was treated before he died. However, the exact details of the incident have not been revealed, and the identity of the person has also been kept hidden. However, filming for season 2 has wrapped, and the incident occurred after that, meaning the tragedy may have happened when the set was being dismantled.

Police Scotland said the death is not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries are ongoing.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, however, inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” Police Scotland said in a statement, per the outlet.

Dept Q renewed for season 2

After the success of season 1, Netflix renewed the show for a second season. One of the streaming giant's biggest hits, it stars Matthew Goode as Detective Carl Morck. Based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s crime novel series Department Q, season 1 premiered in May and had a rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.