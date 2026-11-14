/Kangana Ranaut booked in Himachal Pradesh over social media posts targeting Gandhi family

An FIR has reportedly been registered against actor-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in Shimla over a series of social media posts regarding the Gandhi family. The case was filed on November 13 after a complaint alleged that her remarks could disturb public peace.

As per ANI, the complaint was lodged by Captain Atul Sharma (retd), a Shimla resident, who approached Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashok Tewari seeking legal action against the Mandi MP. Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the registration of the FIR and said an investigation was underway.

The police have reportedly invoked Sections 356, 196 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant sections of the IT Act.

These provisions deal with defamation, promoting enmity between different groups, and making or circulating statements that could cause public mischief, respectively.

What did Kangana Ranaut post?

The complaint concerns posts Ranaut allegedly shared through her verified social media account, @KanganaTeam, on November 10. The posts reportedly featured an archival video of a Gandhi family gathering and included remarks about the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her younger son Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sharma objected particularly to the way the posts referred to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, allegedly describing her as a "mysterious foreign national". He claimed that the remarks suggested a connection between her entry into the Gandhi family and the deaths of its members, eventually leading to her rise in Indian politics.

The complainant also flagged Ranaut's remarks about Sanjay Gandhi's wife, Maneka Gandhi. The BJP MP had allegedly claimed that Maneka was thrown out of the family residence following her husband's death.

Sharma argued that the statements went beyond political criticism and historical commentary.

In his complaint, Sharma reportedly sought a time-bound investigation into the posts and requested a cyber-forensic examination to establish their authenticity, context and circulation.

The complaint was reportedly sent to the DGP by email on November 12 and was also marked to senior officials of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Cyber Crime wing.

Archival video and Sonia Gandhi's memoir

The controversy emerged after an old video featuring members of the Gandhi family resurfaced on social media. The footage, reportedly from around 1981, captures a phone call during a family dinner informing them that Rajiv Gandhi was leading by 2,37,000 votes in the Amethi by-elections. Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi and young Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are seen sitting together in the clip.

In the same November 10 post, Ranaut reacted to the footage, describing it as heartbreaking.