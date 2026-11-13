/Scary Picture: Rana Daggubati unveils first asset of Kangana Ranaut's horror film, teases 2027 release

Horror films have long explored the fear of the unknown, but an upcoming project is bringing together an interesting combination. Actor-producer Rana Daggubati has unveiled the first promotional asset of Scary Picture, starring Kangana Ranaut, offering audiences another glimpse into the horror project. The reveal, timed with Friday the 13th, also draws attention to Suresh Babu's entry into a genre.

First asset of Scary Picture unveiled

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati has unveiled the first promotional asset of Scary Picture, an upcoming horror film starring Kangana Ranaut. The reveal arrived on Friday, November 13, a date often associated with horror and superstition, giving the film's promotional campaign a fitting start.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Rana wrote, "A new nightmare is about to unfold." The promotional material introduces the film as a presentation by Dr D. Ramanaidu, with Kangana in the lead role. It also credits D. Suresh Babu and Ravi Babu, while teasing an arrival in 2027.

Speaking about his vision for the genre and the film, Rana Daggubati said, “What we want, starting with Scary Picture, is to create a consistent stream of production support and release opportunities for filmmakers who love this genre. India is diverse in every genre, and horror is no different. Every region has its own fears, its own stories and its own ways of telling them. We’re open to every subgenre: psychological, creature, horror-comedy, social horror, or whatever new narratives filmmakers bring to us.”

Directed by acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu, Scary Picture marks his Hindi feature film directorial debut. Known for his work in the horror genre, Ravi Babu has previously directed Telugu films such as Anasuya and Avunu. The upcoming project brings him together with Kangana Ranaut for an edgy and experimental narrative.

Kangana Ranaut's return to horror

Kangana has previously explored horror through projects such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Chandramukhi 2 (2023). With Scary Picture, she returns to a genre she has visited at different points in her career.