/Royal reunion! King Charles meets grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after four years

A long-awaited royal family reunion has finally taken place. The private meeting on July 10 marked Archie and Lilibet’s first in-person reunion with their grandfather since their 2022 visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The gathering was kept from public eye and it also marked a rare family gathering.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet meet grandfather King Charles in rare family reunion

As per PEOPLE's report, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The reunion took place at Highgrove House, the monarch's private country residence in Gloucestershire, England.

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However, no images are expected to be released from the reunion, and no further details will be provided, as it was a private family meeting. This meet marked the first in-person meeting between Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and their grandfather in four years.

An earlier BBC report had stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expected to take their children to their father's homeland when they travel for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet's time in United Kingdom

Archie and Lilibet are being raised in California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated after stepping back as working members of the royal family in 2020. The children were last in their father's home country in June 2022 during their visit to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, although Archie and Lilibet did not appear at any public events during the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been raising their two children, Prince Archie (born in 2019) and Princess Lilibet (born in June 2021), at their home in Montecito, California, after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Both children are dual citizens of the US and the UK.