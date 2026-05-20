/Penguin, cake and a kiss! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 8th wedding celebration | In pics

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Meghan shared never-before-seen images from their royal wedding.

After leaving their royal world behind in 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry have built a life in California, USA. Currently, with their two children, a boy Archie and girl Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share photos |

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Celebrating their eight years of togetherness, Meghan and Prince gave the world a sweet glimpse from their wedding that took place on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In the first photo dump for their anniversary, Harry and Meghan are seen dancing, a glimpse of their first dance as husband and wife. The next images show them kissing and enjoying the moment as they hold each other close, radiating pure joy on their wedding day.

Sharing the picture, the mom of two wrote,''Eight years ago today….''

The next pictures show the newlyweds posing for photos, decked out in royal attire. Meghan stuns in her Givenchy silk wedding gown with a 16-foot veil, while Harry looks dashing in the frock coat uniform of the royals. Other shots capture a toast and celebration the world never witnessed, a private, joy-filled moment away from the cameras at the church. One picture also shows legendary Elton John performing at their wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Apart from sharing photos from her wedding, the former actress also gave the world a glimpse of her anniversary celebration. In the videos shared, Harry is seen walking into the room with a beautiful cake topped with candles.

In the clip, Harry is holding the cake, and he's seen asking kids to say,''Harry anniversary to Mama!'' "And Papa!" Meghan added.