/Modern Family star Ariel Winter moves in with her on-screen brother Nolan Gould days after breakup from her beau

Actress Ariel Winter has a new man in her life, days after she broke up with her long-time boyfriend, Luke Benward. Ariel has revealed that she now has a new roommate, and it is none other than her onscreen brother, Nolan Gould. Fans would recall that in the popular series Modern Family, Ariel played Alex Dunphy, while Nolan played her younger brother Luke on the show.

Ariel on living with her onscreen brother

Ariel had been living with Luke Benward in Nashville since 2022. The duo broke up earlier this month. Days later, Ariel moved to Los Angeles, where she is now living with Nolan—turning their onscreen sibling bond into a real-life roommate situation.

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Ariel spoke to People and said, "It's funny because I spend more time out here now, and I rent a house with Nolan. People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now.”

She added, “It's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."

While Ariel navigates life after her recent breakup, she admitted that she is enjoying this new phase with Nolan, reliving the fun they shared during the show’s shoot. "I'm not gonna lie, when we sit there at night, and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it's pretty hilarious." She also spoke about possibly sharing glimpses of their life online and said, "So we have thought about (sharing) it. We're just like, ‘People would find this really funny.’"

This is not the first time that Ariel has talked about Nolan.In May 2025, she said that the 27-year-old was still one of her “best friends”.

Modern Family cast’s bond off-screen

The cast of the popular show Modern Family are known to be close. In an earlier interaction, Ariel had spoken about her bond with co-stars including Julie Bowen, Sofía Vergara, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “We really were like a real family,” she had said.