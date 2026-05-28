/Did Harry and Meghan deliberately post anniversary photos to overshadow King Charles' royal tour?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being criticised by royal insiders for sharing romantic wedding anniversary photos during King Charles's official visit to Northern Ireland. The timing of the social media post reportedly upset some within royal circles, with critics suggesting the couple deliberately drew media attention away from the King's trip.

This latest incident has reportedly intensified the ongoing friction between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, which has remained strained since they stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020. According to Palace sources, internal frustration is mounting, as this is not the first time the couple's announcements have overlapped with high-profile royal engagements.

‘Cringeworthy and deliberate’

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A source told Radar Online, “There is enormous frustration in some Palace circles because this pattern keeps repeating itself. Every time there is a major royal engagement involving the King or Queen, something appears from Harry and Meghan that drags media attention back toward themselves. Those inside the royal family increasingly view it as cringeworthy and deliberate, and an attempt to hijack Charles' activities.”

“The timing of the release of their eighth wedding anniversary photographs during Charles and Camilla's Northern Ireland tour raised eyebrows immediately. Staff working around the King feel royal visits should be about the public engagements themselves, not competing headlines generated from California."

Prince Harry trying to regain his image in Britain

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Meanwhile, rumours also suggest that King Charles believes Prince Harry is trying to regain his public image in Britain with carefully planned public appearances and emotional topics.

However, sources believe these actions sometimes clash with the work of the rest of the royal family.

Insiders also note that Prince Harry and King Charles actually share several distinct personality traits, describing both men as deeply emotional, deeply committed to their respective causes, and willing to speak candidly about issues that matter to them.

According to sources close to the Duke of Sussex, Harry no longer believes traditional royal protocols should restrict him from publicly voicing his opinions on global affairs. Furthermore, those close to him emphasize that he maintains a strong emotional tie to his homeland, rooted in his past military service and his ongoing commitment to British charitable initiatives.