/SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi story details out: Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra’s mission spans Africa, Antarctica and Europe

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is gearing up to become one of the biggest releases of Indian cinema in recent times. The film has remained closely guarded, and the team has revealed very little about its storyline. But a newly surfaced synopsis has now offered audiences a glimpse into the ambitious world starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The synopsis has been shared by Sky-Blu Cinematix, the official brand partner of Varanasi, on its website. Titled "A high-tech saga across the world," it reveals key details about the lead characters and the threat they face.

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What's the synopsis of Varanasi

As per the synopsis, the project is set in 2027. "In the year 2027, the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi is on a direct collision course with the holy city of Varanasi," it read.

"A rugged archaeologist and explorer, Rudhra (Mahesh Babu), is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artifact — joined by Mandakini (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a fierce historian and skilled marksman."

The mission reportedly takes Rudhra and Mandakini through Africa, Antarctica and Europe. They also face Kumbha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

About the character of Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj is set to play Kumbha, who is a technologically gifted antagonist. "Their quest becomes a high-tech sci-fi thriller racing across the jungles of Africa, the icy wastes of Antarctica and the landscapes of Europe — pursued by the tech-genius villain Kumbha (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The key to stopping a future catastrophe lies hidden within the city's mythical past," the synopsis read.

Rajamouli on Varanasi

Rajamouli recently spoke about Varanasi in an interview with European magazine Tsounami, saying, "The journey of the Varanasi film goes from Varanasi to Antarctica, then to Africa, then travels back in time to Ancient Rome, and finally returns to Varanasi. We've released a teaser, but I didn't want to reveal too much because it wouldn't do justice to the film. Instead, we made a video showing the kind of experience audiences can expect, without revealing the story."

He also revealed, "We've shot about 80 per cent of the film; the other 20 per cent is in progress. But we've finished the biggest action scenes. We still have the smaller scenes and everything in between."

The filmmaker also explained that post-production work is being carried out alongside filming. "Every completed sequence is immediately edited and sent to the visual effects team, allowing different departments to work in parallel and keep the production on schedule."

About Varanasi