/Starlink coming to India? Elon Musk’s satellite giant makes fresh India push

Elon Musk’s Starlink has reportedly renewed its push to enter India’s satellite communications market, submitting a fresh application to the Indian space regulator for its next-generation satellite constellation.

According to the Economic Times, the application seeks authorisation for Starlink’s Gen 2 constellation, which would operate in low Earth orbit at altitudes ranging from 340 to 615 km. The system could bring newer capabilities to India, including direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, potentially allowing compatible smartphones to connect with satellites without relying entirely on conventional mobile networks.

Starlink’s latest move comes as India prepares to expand its satellite communications framework and considers regulations for emerging technologies. The company had previously applied for approval for a constellation of around 30,000 satellites, but the application was rejected by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) over certain technical features and spectrum bands.

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“The company has recently applied to get authorisation for its Gen 2 constellation... at an altitude of 340-615 km in low earth orbit (LEO),” a person familiar with the matter told The Economic Times.

IN-SPACe approved Starlink’s Gen 1 constellation in July 2025. The first-generation network consists of 4,408 satellites and is designed to provide conventional broadband services.

The fresh application could strengthen Starlink’s position as India weighs the introduction of D2D services. The Economic Times had earlier reported that Starlink would need to submit a new application for Gen 2 approval.

SpaceX plans to eventually deploy about 42,000 satellites under Gen 2, although the latest Indian application seeks authorisation for nearly 30,000.

Starlink is not alone in eyeing the Indian market. Reliance Jio has proposed a 1,600-satellite constellation, while Amazon Leo and Eutelsat OneWeb are also seeking opportunities in the country.

However, commercial satellite services are yet to begin for major non-geostationary satellite operators, with security clearances and spectrum allocation still pending.